Three French companies will produce military equipment and ammunition in Ukraine

France will encourage its arms companies to produce military equipment and ammunition directly in Ukraine to help it in the war against Russia.
This was reported by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, Reuters reports.
"Three French companies will be setting up partnerships with Ukrainian companies, in particular in the drone and land equipment sectors, to produce spare parts on Ukrainian soil, and perhaps ammunition in the future," he noted.
Preliminary, the first production should start this summer. Lecornu hinted that one of the companies is the tank and ammunition manufacturer KNDS.
- The German defense company “Rheinmetall” revealed plans for the development of its enterprise in Ukraine at the beginning of 2023. The concern plans to manufacture armored vehicles in Ukraine, in particular tanks, ammunition and anti-aircraft defense. In October 2023, “Ukroboronprom” and “Rheinmetall” created a joint venture for the maintenance and repair of Western equipment transferred to Ukraine. And in February 2024, it became known that “Rheinmetall” will open a plant for the production of ammunition in Ukraine.