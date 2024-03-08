Three French companies will produce military equipment and ammunition in Ukraine

France will encourage its arms companies to produce military equipment and ammunition directly in Ukraine to help it in the war against Russia.

This was reported by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, Reuters reports.

"Three French companies will be setting up partnerships with Ukrainian companies, in particular in the drone and land equipment sectors, to produce spare parts on Ukrainian soil, and perhaps ammunition in the future," he noted.

Preliminary, the first production should start this summer. Lecornu hinted that one of the companies is the tank and ammunition manufacturer KNDS.