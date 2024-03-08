Canada has joined the Drone Coalition for Ukraine

Canada joins drone coalition for Ukraine. This will help strengthen Ukraineʼs capability in the field of combat unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by the press service of the Canadian government.

The drone coalition is jointly led by Latvia and Great Britain. Canada will look for ways to increase Ukraineʼs capabilities in the field of drones.

It is noted that today Canada has made a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine in the field of drones, in particular, it has transferred more than 100 specialized cameras for Canadian-made drones. And it also promised to soon transfer more than 800 SkyRanger R70 drones. they have automated navigation systems.