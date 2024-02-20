Canada will transfer more than 800 SkyRanger R70 drones to Ukraine. Their total value exceeds $95 million. These drones are part of a $500 million Canadian aid package announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Kyiv in June 2023.

This was reported by the press service of the Canadian government.

SkyRanger R70 drones have automated and autonomous navigation systems, allowing them to carry various camera systems and payloads for target detection and identification. This will help the Ukrainian defenders to recognize people, vehicles and any heat sources at a long distance, especially in conditions of darkness and bad weather. In addition, the SkyRanger R70 can carry a variety of loads weighing up to 3.5 kg, including ammunition.

"These drones are critical for surveillance and intelligence gathering, and can be used to transport and deliver munitions," the Canadian government said in a statement.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canada has allocated more than $9.7 billion in support to Ukraine, including $2.4 billion in military aid.

Canada donated Leopard 2 battle tanks, armored combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers and their ammunition, high-resolution cameras for drones, winter clothing and much more. In addition, Canada has trained more than 40 000 military personnel of the Defense Forces.