The Washington Post: Democrats in the US are investigating whether the Russians are using Starlink

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have launched an investigation against American billionaire Elon Muskʼs company SpaceX over reports that the Russians may be using Starlink satellite communication terminals.

This is stated in a letter from American lawmakers to the board of the SpaceX company, which was reviewed by The Washington Post (WP).

Members of the US House of Representatives, Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia, sent a letter last night demanding that the company report complaints about potential illegal acquisitions of Starlink terminals, particularly in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

The lawmakers said they were concerned by claims by Ukrainian intelligence that Russian forces were using Starlink in eastern Ukraine, potentially violating US sanctions.

Democrats warned SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell that Russiaʼs alleged use of Starlink "poses a serious threat to the security of Ukraine, the lives of Ukrainians, and the national security of the United States."

The top Democrat on the Oversight Committee Raskin, and the top Democrat on the National Security Subcommittee, Garcia, said the alleged widespread use of Starlink by the Russians raises "questions about the effectiveness of SpaceXʼs security measures, compliance with US sanctions and export controls."

Lawmakers have asked SpaceX to explain what it has done to prevent the illegal acquisition of Starlink terminals by Russia and how the company is working with other US regulators on the issue.

Democrats are just beginning their investigation, but they plan to contact the Pentagon and other US security agencies.