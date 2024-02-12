Elon Musk has denied that SpaceX is selling Starlink to Russia

SpaceX owner Elon Musk has denied that it is selling Starlink satellite communication terminals to Russia.

He wrote about it in X (Twitter).

This is how Elon Musk reacted to the spread of news that the Russian invaders are using Starlink on the front.

Elon Musk considers the news that SpaceX supplied Russia with Starlink absolutely false.

Earlier, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) confirmed that the Russians have Starlink on the front, and the use of satellite communication terminals by the occupiers is expanding. At the same time, they are not used in Russia itself, but in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Starlink availability map shows that the company provides coverage in almost the entire territory of Ukraine, except for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions occupied since 2014, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol.