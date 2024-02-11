GUR confirmed that the Russians have Starlink at the front

The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine released an intercepted conversation between the two occupiers. The record confirms that the Russians are using Starlink satellite communication terminals at the front.

Radio interception of the invadersʼ conversation shows that in order to establish access to the Internet, Starlink terminals were installed, in particular, in units of the Russian 83rd separate assault brigade.

The occupation troops of the 83rd Airborne Assault Brigade operate in the Donetsk region near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in a comment to "RBK-Ukraine", noted that the scale of use of Starlink terminals by the Russians in the war is increasing.

At the same time, on February 8, Elon Muskʼs company Space X, commenting on previous information about the use of Starlink by the occupiers, said that it "does not do any business with the Russian government or its military."

"Starlink does not work in Russia. SpaceX has never sold Starlink to Russia or shipped its equipment. If Russian stores claim to sell Starlink for service in that country, they are deceiving their customers," the company said.

However, we are not talking about Russia, but about the part of eastern and southern Ukraine occupied by it.

The Starlink availability map shows that the company provides coverage in almost the entire territory of Ukraine, except for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions occupied since 2014, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol.