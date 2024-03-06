”Neutral” Russian and Belarusian tennis players were allowed to participate in the Olympics and Paralympics

The International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee allowed Russian and Belarusian tennis players to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 in a neutral status.

This was reported by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Russians and Belarusians will be able to compete as neutral individual athletes if they have followed the principles of the Olympic and Paralympic Committees. They must also fulfill the selection criteria set by the ITF.

"The decision of the International Tennis Federation coincides with the decision of most international federations regarding individual competitions and athletes participating in the Games in Paris 2024 this summer. The ITFʼs position is also in line with the current international tennis policy, which was adopted in March 2022," the statement added.

Currently, it is not known whether Russians and Belarusians are allowed to participate in doubles and mixed tournaments.

The ban on participation in team competitions remains.

The Olympic Games in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.