”Who else should Russia kill?” — The Ministry of Sports condemned the IOCʼs decision to admit Russians to the Olympics

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matvyi Bidnyi, called the International Olympic Committeeʼs decision to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to the 2024 Games irresponsible.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Recently, the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, announced that the relevant decision of the IOC will be made only in March next year.

"We explained to international partners and the Olympic Committee that Russian athletes have the same passports as the occupiers. And this means that they bear part of the responsibility for the deaths of Ukrainians. "Neutrality at a time when the bloodiest war since the Second World War is ongoing in Europe means irresponsibility and silent connivance of murderers," said Bidny.

The Ministry strongly condemned the "irresponsible" decision of the members of the IOC Executive Committee.

"What else should Russia do? Who else does Russia have to kill for the International Olympic Committee to finally take off its rose-colored glasses on the terrorist country?" — said the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

The decision of the IOC Executive Commission to admit Russians and Belarusians to the Olympics was also condemned by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

"The IOC actually gave Russia the green light to use the Olympics as a weapon. Because the Kremlin will use every Russian and Belarusian athlete as a weapon in its propaganda war. I call on all partners to strongly condemn this shameful decision, which undermines Olympic principles," Kuleba said.

Decisions regarding Ukraineʼs participation in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be made later — after the Ministry of Youth and Sports consults with the Ukrainian sports community and the countryʼs top political leadership.