”Who else should Russia kill?” — The Ministry of Sports condemned the IOCʼs decision to admit Russians to the Olympics

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matvyi Bidnyi, called the International Olympic Committeeʼs decision to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to the 2024 Games irresponsible.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.
Recently, the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, announced that the relevant decision of the IOC will be made only in March next year.
"We explained to international partners and the Olympic Committee that Russian athletes have the same passports as the occupiers. And this means that they bear part of the responsibility for the deaths of Ukrainians. "Neutrality at a time when the bloodiest war since the Second World War is ongoing in Europe means irresponsibility and silent connivance of murderers," said Bidny.
The Ministry strongly condemned the "irresponsible" decision of the members of the IOC Executive Committee.
"What else should Russia do? Who else does Russia have to kill for the International Olympic Committee to finally take off its rose-colored glasses on the terrorist country?" — said the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.
The decision of the IOC Executive Commission to admit Russians and Belarusians to the Olympics was also condemned by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.
"The IOC actually gave Russia the green light to use the Olympics as a weapon. Because the Kremlin will use every Russian and Belarusian athlete as a weapon in its propaganda war. I call on all partners to strongly condemn this shameful decision, which undermines Olympic principles," Kuleba said.
Decisions regarding Ukraineʼs participation in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be made later — after the Ministry of Youth and Sports consults with the Ukrainian sports community and the countryʼs top political leadership.
- Today, December 8, the International Olympic Committee admitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to the 2024 Games in Paris in a neutral status, but put forward some restrictions. This decision was made by the IOC Executive Committee.
- On June 22, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution calling on the IOC not to allow athletes from Belarus and the Russian Federation to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, even under a neutral flag.
- On March 30, the Cabinet of Ministers decided that Ukrainian athletes will not participate in tournaments that will feature athletes from Russia or Belarus. However, on July 27, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine issued an order that allowed Ukrainians to participate in competitions where Russians and Belarusians compete in a neutral status, and not under their flags.
- On January 27, the head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, said that he supports the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the 2024 Olympics, even despite Ukraineʼs threat to boycott the Games. He believes that the exclusion of Russians and Belarusians from international competitions is a violation of human rights.