The International Equestrian Federation banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in the 2024 Olympic Games

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has decided that Russian and Belarusian riders will not participate in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, even in a neutral status.

This is reported by Reuters.

The International Sports Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian riders from international competition in March 2022, following Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On December 8, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) admitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to the 2024 Games in Paris in neutral status. This decision was made by the IOC Executive Committee.

However, the International Equestrian Federation said that the Russians and Belarusians will not compete at the Olympic Games in Paris because the period for the selection of riders for the Olympic Games ends on December 31.

"Under the Olympic Qualification System for equestrian sports, individual qualification is ensured by the FEI Olympic rating... from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023," the organization said.