The Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal: Belgium is ready to allocate a part of the profit from Russian missiles for the defense of Ukraine

Belgium declared €1.7 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets. Part of these funds will go to support Ukrainian refugees and other needs of Ukraine, including defense.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

"Belgium declared that it received €1.7 billion in profit from Russian assets in the budget. Part of these funds are allocated to support Ukrainian refugees in the EU. "Belgium is partly ready to finance Ukrainian needs, including defense needs," he said.

Shmyhal noted that Belgium, together with its partners, is ready to consider the confiscation of assets of the Russian Federation and the possibility of transferring them to Ukraine. During this year, these mechanisms will be worked out.