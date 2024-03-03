The operational situation is stabilizing. Defense forces hold the villages of Berdychi, Orlivka and Tonenke

The operational situation in the Avdiivka direction is stabilizing — the troops hold the villages of Berdychi, Orlivka, and Tonenke. The enemy did not capture them, the fighting continues.

Dmytro Lykhova, the spokesman of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", told about this on the air of the national telethon.

"According to the data that has been confirmed, in the areas of these three villages, which are of most interest to everyone — Berdychi, Orlivka and Tonenke — the operational situation is stabilizing, our forces are holding back the enemy within the boundaries of these settlements, military actions and skirmishes are ongoing, but there is no there are reasons to say that the enemy occupied or captured these settlements," Lykhoviy said.

DeepState / Telegram

He noted that the Russians have reduced the intensity of assaults and airstrikes, and suggested that this may be due to the frequent downing of fighter jets. Over the past day, there were 14 airstrikes in the entire operational zone, Lykhovi added. In previous days, the number of airstrikes was measured in dozens.