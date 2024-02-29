The Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the occupiers from the outskirts of Orlivka in the Donetsk region

Fighters of the 3rd assault and 25th separate airborne brigades knocked out the occupiers from the outskirts of Orlivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

In addition, certain commanders were found to have "certain miscalculations in mastering the situation and assessing the enemy" during their work. This affected the stability of the defense in certain directions.

"I took all measures to correct the situation on the spot, with the allocation of an additional resource of ammunition and material resources, as well as the necessary reserves," noted Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that a particularly tense situation has developed in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Russian assault units are trying to break through the defenses of our troops and capture Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi and Krasnohorivka. Fierce battles are also ongoing in the areas of Verbove and Robotyne, over which the enemy is trying to regain control.