The third assault knocked out the Russians from Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region

A third separate assault brigade entered Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region. The city is under the control of Ukrainian troops.

The press service of the brigade writes about it.

The day before, the Russian invaders attacked the southeastern part of Krasnohorivka and entered the city. So that the enemy could not gain a foothold, units of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, fighters of the 1st and 2nd Assault Battalions conducted a combat operation to clear the city of Russian forces.

The occupiers managed to prepare for a long defense in a short time. However, the Ukrainian military still inflicted losses on the enemy — about 100 occupants were killed or wounded.

The press service notes that the Russians refused to surrender, so they were liquidated in the houses they occupied.