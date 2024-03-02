A Russian Su-34 fighter jet was shot down in the east

In the afternoon of March 2, the Eastern Air Command shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.
Earlier, the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported that the Ukrainian sky defenders used anti-aircraft guided missiles against two enemy Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft.
Yesterday morning, March 1, air defense destroyed another enemy Su-34 fighter, also in the east.
- According to the official data of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian forces shot down two enemy A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, one IL-22 transport aircraft, 12 Su-34 fighter-bombers and two Su-35 multi-purpose fighters.
- Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explained that such a number of destroyed aircraft became possible thanks to the elimination of the A-50 — Russian pilots receive less information about the radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and air defense equipment, and therefore are more vulnerable.
- According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as of the morning of March 2, 2024, during the full-scale invasion, Russia lost 347 aircraft and 325 helicopters.