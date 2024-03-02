A Russian Su-34 fighter jet was shot down in the east

In the afternoon of March 2, the Eastern Air Command shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

Earlier, the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported that the Ukrainian sky defenders used anti-aircraft guided missiles against two enemy Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Yesterday morning, March 1, air defense destroyed another enemy Su-34 fighter, also in the east.