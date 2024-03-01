Russia says it is “ready to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of the people on board the IL-76.” Ukraine called it speculation

The Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova informed about her "readiness to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of people who allegedly died during the crash of the Il-76 military plane in the Belgorod region."

"Yes, we are ready, everything necessary for this from the point of view of the procedure is there... The bodies can be transferred according to the existing procedures," she noted.

At the same time, the Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubints emphasized that the Russian side is once again starting to speculate on the topic of the downfall of the IL-76. According to him, Russia still has not handed over official lists to Ukraine, has not confirmed the fact of the deaths of people, and has not granted international organizations access to the scene of the tragedy.

"Ukraineʼs position remains unchanged: we demand a transparent investigation, access to the place where the plane fell, and from the first day we demanded official lists and repatriation of bodies and conducting relevant examinations (in case of confirmation)," Lubinets emphasized.