Ukraine will insist on an international investigation of the Il-76 disaster

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address to mark the 700th day of the war, said that Ukraine will demand an international investigation into the IL-76 crash.

"It is obvious that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, with the feelings of their relatives and with the emotions of our society. It is necessary to establish all clear facts. As much as it is possible, taking into account the fact that the plane fell on Russian territory — beyond our control. "Facts are the main word now," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy listened to the Chief Prosecutor and the General Staff regarding the use of the Air Force. The Main Department of Intelligence finds out the fate of all prisoners. The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating all the circumstances.

"I instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to inform partners about the data available in Ukraine. Our state will insist on an international investigation," the president summed up.