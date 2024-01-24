Media: Il-76 military plane crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia

A military transport plane Il-76, which is used to transport equipment and landing forces, crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia.

The source of the Telegram channel 112 was the first to report the incident, and the Belgorod public posted a video of the accident. Judging by the silhouette, this is indeed an IL-76.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced about some "adventure" in the Korochan district, but did not directly say about the downing of the plane. According to him, an investigative team and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Affairs are currently working on the spot.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the Il-76 plane crash, but claims that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board. They were allegedly delivered for exchange. There were also six crew members and three attendants on board. The plane was probably shot down.

"Ukrainian Pravda" cites sources and writes that the plane was transporting missiles to the S-300 complexes with which the Russians are shelling Kharkiv region. There have been no official statements from the Ukrainian side yet.