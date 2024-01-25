IL-76 crash in the Belgorod region: SBU investigates violation of laws of war

The Security Service of Ukraine opened a criminal investigation into the crash of the IL-76 military transport plane in the Belgorod region of Russia.

The SBU press service informed Babel about this in a comment.

The case was opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. The SBU is currently carrying out a series of measures to clarify all the circumstances of the plane crash. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.