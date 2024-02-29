The state lost more than 186 million hryvnias on payments to “combat” military personnel who are not fighting

The auditors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered that individual servicemen were unjustly paid additional monetary remuneration.
Those soldiers were actually stationed at permanent deployment points and performed functional duties not related to the conduct of hostilities, but received combat allowances.
Orders for unjustified payments were recorded in military units in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Poltava region. In total, the state lost 186.6 million hryvnias due to such violations.
The auditors handed over the materials to the law enforcement officers in order to punish the culprits and obtain compensation for the damages caused to the state.
- On November 21, 2023, the Ministry of Defense inspected one of the military units in the Chernihiv region and found almost 40 million hryvnias in damages. The largest of the four violations is the unjustified overpricing of generators purchased in 2022. Losses from this reached 37.1 million hryvnias. Subsequently, the command of the military unit compensated 1.7 million hryvnias of damages.
- In October of last year, the Ministry of Defense also reported that more than 123 million hryvnias of additional payments were received by people who did not participate in hostilities. The audit showed that commanders of military units can interpret the terms "combat operations" and "combat (special) task" too loosely and pay additional remuneration at their discretion. In particular, in one of the cases, 100 000 hryvnias of "combat" were paid to the soldiers of the pontoon-bridge company working in the Kyiv region.