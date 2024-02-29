The state lost more than 186 million hryvnias on payments to “combat” military personnel who are not fighting

The auditors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered that individual servicemen were unjustly paid additional monetary remuneration.

Those soldiers were actually stationed at permanent deployment points and performed functional duties not related to the conduct of hostilities, but received combat allowances.

Orders for unjustified payments were recorded in military units in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Poltava region. In total, the state lost 186.6 million hryvnias due to such violations.

The auditors handed over the materials to the law enforcement officers in order to punish the culprits and obtain compensation for the damages caused to the state.