The military unit in Chernihiv region compensated part of the losses after the audit of the Ministry of Defense

The command of the unit of the military unit in Chernihiv region compensated 1.7 million hryvnias in damages — after the Ministry of Defense discovered a violation of almost 38.8 million hryvnias.

The unit reimbursed 1.5 million hryvnias in cash, and 200 thousand hryvnias were given in property — 3.1 thousand liters of diesel fuel and 13 batteries. The money was credited to the account of the Ministry of Defense, and the property is used as intended in the military unit.

Whatʼs the point?

On November 21, the Ministry of Defense inspected one of the military units in the Chernihiv region and found almost 40 million hryvnias in damages.

The largest of the four violations is the unjustified overpricing of generators purchased in 2022. Losses from this reached 37.1 million hryvnias. Officials of the military unit concluded additional agreements with suppliers, which significantly changed the terms of the contract. Because of this, they purchased 163 generators less than the established need.

Moreover, in the period from October 2022 to April 2023, when generators were critically needed by the military, most of them remained in warehouses.