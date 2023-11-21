Ministry of Defense: An inspection of one of the military units of the Chernihiv region revealed losses of 40 million

The Ministry of Defense inspected one of the military units in the Chernihiv region and found violations amounting to almost 38.8 million hryvnias. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense on November 21.

The largest of the four violations is the unjustified overpricing of generators purchased in 2022. Losses from this reached 37.1 million hryvnias. Officials of the military unit concluded additional agreements with suppliers, which significantly changed the terms of the contract. Because of this, they purchased 163 generators less than the established need.

Moreover, in the period from October 2022 to April 2023, when the generators were critically needed by the military, most of them did not reach the military units, but were in warehouses. The share of issued generators for use did not exceed 15% of the purchased ones.

The Ministry of Defense has already provided law enforcement officers with information about violations by the commander of the military unit that led to casualties.