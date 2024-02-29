From March 1, "Ukrposhta" will deliver medicine in five more regions — Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv, as well as throughout the Sumy and Donetsk regions. Previously, "Ukrposhta" accepted and delivered orders for medicines only in certain areas of the Sumy and Donetsk regions. From now on, medicines will be available to residents of all front-line areas where there are no pharmacies or where they are destroyed.

This was reported by the General Director of the “Ukrposhta” Ihor Smilyanskyi.

On February 13, the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko informed that "Ukrposhta" received a license from the State Medical Service to sell medicines, and already on February 21, it began accepting orders and delivering drugs in the Donetsk region and some border areas of the Sumy region.

The project was launched primarily due to the fact that now many settlements in Ukraine do not have access to pharmacies. There are none or they were destroyed during the full-scale invasion. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 20 000 villages do not have pharmacies.

Through the "Ukrposhta" you can order medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, i.e. free of charge or at a lower price. Medicines are delivered free of charge within three days.

How to order

To place an order, dial 0 800 300 545 and follow the prompts in the voice menu. Orders will be delivered free of charge using the "Ukrposhta Express" service. Shipments can be tracked on the website, in the “Ukrposhta” mobile application, and through the companyʼs chatbot in messengers.