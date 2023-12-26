Mobile pharmacies will start working in villages and in the front-line territories of Ukraine

Mobile pharmacies may appear in front-line areas where the medical and pharmacy infrastructure has been significantly destroyed. They can operate on the basis of the postal operator "Ukrposhta".

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

Only licensed enterprises have the right to create mobile pharmacies, so first Ukrposhta must obtain a license to sell medical products.

"Granting such a right to the postal operator will be able to solve the problem of affordable medicines on 100% of the territory of Ukraine already in the first half of 2024," the Ministry of Reintegration emphasized.

If the plan is implemented, they want:

to open licensed warehouses at the key sorting facilities of Ukrposhta (Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi), which will make it possible to ensure the delivery of medicines to any populated place in the country the very next day;

provide a stock of 10,000 names of medicinal products;

integration with the "Affordable Medicines" program — in mobile pharmacy points, the same rules for dispensing medicines as in stationary pharmacies will apply. All prescription drugs will be issued only by prescription.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are currently about 5,000 pharmacies and drugstores operating in villages and urban-type settlements. On the other hand, there are more than 20,000 villages in the country that do not have pharmacies. Therefore, the creation of such mobile pharmacies will significantly improve peopleʼs access to necessary medicines.