The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a cluster of Russian occupiers in Olenivka. Preliminary, 19 invaders were eliminated

Oleksandra Opanasenko
The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on a concentration of Russian troops in Olenivka (the Donetsk region), using Ukrainian missile launchers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, 19 occupants were killed, including the deputy commander of the Russian military unit. Another 12 occupiers were wounded, including the commander of the unit.