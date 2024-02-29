The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a cluster of Russian occupiers in Olenivka. Preliminary, 19 invaders were eliminated

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on a concentration of Russian troops in Olenivka (the Donetsk region), using Ukrainian missile launchers.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, 19 occupants were killed, including the deputy commander of the Russian military unit. Another 12 occupiers were wounded, including the commander of the unit.
- On February 21, the Armed Forces hit the training ground in the occupied Kherson region at the moment when Russians were gathering there. Up to 60 invaders died.
- On February 20, the Armed Forces fired at the Russian training ground in the occupied village of Trudivske (the Donetsk region). The impact of the HIMARS system killed up to 67 Russian soldiers, among them could be the commander. The Russian Air Force Service wrote that the occupiers were gathered in formation in front of the commander of the 29th Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation Oleh Moiseyev, who was on his way to them.