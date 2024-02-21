BBC: the Armed Forces hit the training ground in the village of Trudivske. More than 60 Russians died

On February 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a line-up of Russian motorized riflemen at a training ground in the occupied village of Trudivske near Volnovakha (the Donetsk region). Dozens of Russians died.

This was reported by the Russian service of the BBC with reference to its correspondent.

The BBC writes that the Ukrainian military struck with two missiles from the HIMARS system at a time when Russians from the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade (military unit 06705, permanently stationed in the city of Borzya, Trans-Baikal Region) were in formation. At the time of the attack, they were expecting the arrival of the commander of the 29th Army of the Eastern Military District, Major General Oleg Moiseev.

According to Russian media and military sources, at least 60 soldiers could have died.

The BBC says it has more than 10 photos and videos of the test site taken after the strike, but is not publishing them for ethical reasons. Instead, on the Twitter network, OSINT-analysts distribute photos and videos showing dozens of bodies of dead Russian soldiers.