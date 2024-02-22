The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on the training ground in the Kherson region and the death of up to 60 invaders

On February 21, Ukrainian artillery struck a training ground in the occupied Kherson region at the moment when Russians were gathering there. Up to 60 invaders died.

This information was confirmed by the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalya Humenyuk, Radio Liberty and Kyiv24 report.

"There was more than one explosion: it was repeated three times — for consolidation. Russian soldiers were really preparing there [at the training ground] and were trying to storm the already cleared, as they said, [the village of] Krynka. The occupiers have similar locations in the temporarily occupied Kherson region on the left bank, where they gather for training," Humenyuk said.

According to preliminary data, the command of the Russians also came under attack. Losses and consequences are still being clarified.

The OSINT community, bloggers and the DeepState project published a video of the shelling in the morning of February 22. It is claimed that the event took place near the village of Podo-Kalynivka (Kherson region). Soldiers of 328 amphibious assault regiments and 810 separate guards brigade of marines gathered at the training ground.