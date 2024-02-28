The court kept Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody, but once again reduced the bail

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv kept Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody for another two months, but reduced the amount of bail from 2.65 billion hryvnias to 2.4 billion hryvnias.

The decision was made at a court session on February 27.

Previously, Kolomoiskyiʼs lawyers insisted on changing the preventive measure from detention to house arrest in the village of Mykilske-on-Dnipro, the Dnipropetrovsk region, in particular because of the businessmanʼs poor health and the deterioration of his condition in the detention center.

In addition, the court rejected the request to hand over the businessman to bail.

The case of Kolomoiskyi

On September 2, 2023, businessman Ihor Kolomoisky was informed of suspicion of fraud and money laundering.

The investigation established that during 2013-2020 he took more than half a billion hryvnias abroad using the infrastructure of controlled banks.

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Kolomoiskyi — two months of detention with an alternative in the form of a bail of more than 500 million hryvnias.

On September 15, he received a new suspicion of illegal possession of 5.8 billion hryvnias, and the next day the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv increased the amount of bail for businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi from almost 510 million to more than 3.8 billion hryvnias.