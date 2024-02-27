Farmers staged the largest protests in Warsaw. They are against products from Ukraine and the “green course” of the EU

After the start of local protests by farmers in Poland, which started on February 20, the most massive one began in the countryʼs capital, Warsaw. Today, February 27, approximately 30 000 protesters came to the city center to protest.

This is reported by RMF24 and Rolsat.

Farmers from all over the country gathered in the city center. They were supported by miners and the Association of Hunters. They are protesting against the import of food from Ukraine, claiming that it undermines their competitiveness, as well as against the European Green Deal policy, which imposes a number of restrictions on farmers.

Agrarians staged a march from the Palace of Culture and Science to the Sejm. From there they go to the government house to reiterate their demands. Farmers march with Polish flags, posters and loud noises. Despite calls from the police not to use pyrotechnics, farmers throw firecrackers. Some lit fireworks, and a bonfire was lit on the Defilade Square.

Meanwhile, Polish farmers continue to block the movement of trucks at six checkpoints: "Yagodin", "Ustyluh", "Uhryniv", "Rava-Ruska", "Krakovets" and "Shehyni". There are almost 2,100 trucks in the queue. The spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine said on the air of the telethon that only 2-3 trucks pass through per hour. Buses and cars travel freely.