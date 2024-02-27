The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down another Russian Su-34 fighter in the east

In the Eastern direction, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber. This is the eighth downed fighter jet of the occupiers in recent weeks.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

"One more down Su-34 in the Eastern direction! Yesterday, Russian pilots managed to evade our missiles, but this will not always be the case!" this is how the commander of the Air Force commented on the downing of the plane.

On the morning of February 17, 2024, Oleschuk reported the downing of three planes — two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter. The next day, the Armed Forces destroyed the Su-34 fighter-bomber. And already on February 19, the Defense Forces destroyed two enemy aircraft at once — a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35 fighter.

Already on February 21, Oleschuk informed that the defenders of the sky shot down another Russian Su-34 fighter.