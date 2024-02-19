The Defense Forces shot down two more Russian fighter jets. This is the fifth aircraft in the last three days

On the morning of February 19, 2024, in the Eastern direction, units of the Armed Forces destroyed two enemy aircraft at once — a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35 fighter. This is the fifth downed plane in three days.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

On the morning of February 17, 2024, Oleschuk reported the downing of three planes — two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter. The next day, the Armed Forces destroyed the Su-34 fighter-bomber.