On the morning of February 18, 2024, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Eastern direction. The day before , the fighters managed to eliminate three planes of this type at once.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

The Su-34 is capable of delivering missile-bomb attacks on ground targets in operational and tactical depth, as well as hitting air targets.