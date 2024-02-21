The Defense Forces destroyed another enemy Su-34 fighter

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed another Su-34 fighter-bomber. This is already the seventh downed fighter jet of the occupiers in the last few days.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

On the morning of February 17, 2024, Oleschuk reported the downing of three planes — two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter. The next day, the Armed Forces destroyed the Su-34 fighter-bomber. And already on February 19, the Defense Forces destroyed two enemy aircraft at once — a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35 fighter.