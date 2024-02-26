The state nationalized 97.5% of the shares of Zaporizhzhya Aluminum Plant. Oleg Deripaska is no longer a shareholder

Part of the shares of the Zaporizhzhia Industrial Aluminum Plant (ZIAP), which previously belonged to the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, was transferred to the management of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU).

This was reported by the head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) transferred 29.54% of the plantʼs shares to the Fund, he noted. Previously, the Fund already had 68% of the companyʼs shares, now its share has increased to 97.5%.