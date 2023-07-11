The state nationalized assets worth billions of Russians in Ukraine

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (SACC) nationalized the assets of several Russian oligarchs close to the Kremlin worth billions of hryvnias, based on the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Among them are 5 regional energy companies, hotels, shopping centers, mining enterprises, bank shares.

The press service of the SBI reports that the bureauʼs employees have exposed dozens of companies affiliated with Russian owners.

Among the ultimate beneficiaries of these commercial structures are Russian oligarchs close to Putin: brothers Arkady and Igor Rotenberg, Oleg Derypaska, Yevgeny Giner.

The following came into the ownership of Ukraine:

Rivneoblenergo JSC (93.2%), Khersonoblenergo JSC (99.9%), Chernivtsioblenergo JSC (96.8%), Zhytomyroblenergo JSC (95.5%), Kirovogradoblenergo JSC (72.9%), as well as seven hotels (Premier chain), shopping centers Metrograd and Metropolis — with a total cost of 2 billion hryvnias (belonged to Yevgeny Giner);

88.89% of the shares of JSC "First Investment Bank" (Ginerʼs).

LLC "Glukhiv Quarry of Quartzites" and LLC "Mykolaiv Alumina Plant" (belonged to Oleg Derypaska, the estimated value is 10 billion hryvnias);

Ocean Plaza shopping center, with an estimated cost of over $350 million (belonged to the Rotenbergs).

In addition, various shares of the authorized capital and property of Russians in other important strategic sectors of the Ukrainian economy were nationalized.

This is 100% of Avangard-Vilarti LLC, which, in addition to Ocean Plaza Project (Cyprus) LTD, also owns Ethoder Investments Limited and 66.65% of Lybid Investment Union.

SBI noted that structures under the control of Oleg Derypaska were also involved in the expansion and reconstruction of the Dnipro-Buh seaport. Land plots and real estate in different regions of Ukraine, hundreds of units of special and cargo equipment were returned to the state income.

Other nationalized assets are owned by Russians Oleksandr Ponomarenko and Oleksandr Skorobogatko.