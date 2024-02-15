Derypaska was suspected, and his top managers from Ukraine were detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed Russian oligarch Oleh Derypaska of suspicion and detained his Ukrainian top managers, who supplied Russia with raw materials for the production of "Iskander" missiles.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

Oleh Derypaska received a notice of suspicion in absentia, and two of his top managers were detained in different regions of Ukraine. Itʼs about the director of the mining company "Glukhiv Quarry of Quartzites" and the curator of this company — a citizen of Ukraine, who received a residence permit in Russia in 2021.

The investigation established that those involved helped the oligarch appropriate the production facilities of the quarry in 2012, although it was forbidden to sell them.

From 2012 until the start of a full-scale war, the management of the mining company supplied Russia with wholesale batches of rock for steel smelting. The raw materials of the Russian billionaireʼs company were sold to enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Russia for the production of ballistic missiles, in particular "Iskanders". Raw materials were also used for the serial production of combat drones and radar systems.

Oleh Derypaska was informed of suspicion under seven articles of the Criminal Code. The director of the Glukhiv Quarry of Quartzites and the curator — for two. Also, one of the managers of "RUSAL" and a citizen of Cyprus, who helped to illegally alienate the company, received suspicion in absentia.