Polish protesters block the border with Germany

The protests of Polish farmers spread to the border with Germany. The strikers blocked the A2 motorway in Świecko (near Słubice), which merges into the German A12 in Frankfurt am Oder, a route important for international transport. The protest will block traffic for about 17 000 trucks that cross the Polish-German border every day.

This is reported by Polsat News.

The blockade began at 1:00 p.m. yesterday, with protesters blocking traffic in both directions on the A2 highway, AFP reported, citing senior sergeant Ewę Murmyło from the border post in Słubice.

At first, the farmers announced that the blockade would last until March 20. After negotiations with local authorities, companies and carriers, they decided to hold a 24-hour warning strike — until 13:00 today.

The Germans were warned about the strikes and urged to avoid this path. Trucks are also advised not to use the city bridge between Frankfurt and Słubice. There, German traders and transporters announced a protest action from 22:00 until noon today.

Guido Noack of the East Brandenburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry told German radio RBB that he feared large-scale "traffic chaos" that could reach the outskirts of Berlin. The official says that many drivers ignore intercity detours and still try to drive over a city bridge or a blocked road.

The situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border

Polish carriers plan to join the farmersʼ protests and resume the blockade on the border with Ukraine from March 1. The strikes were officially stopped at the beginning of January. The Polish government then made concessions and satisfied some of the demands of the protesters at the time.

This is reported by RFM24.

Carriers from the Lublin and Subcarpathia Province want to block crossings in the settlements of Hrebenne, Dorohusk and Korczowa again. It is possible that the protest will also cover access to the crossing in Medyka.

Carriers complain that Ukrainians are allegedly pushing them out of the market. From November 2023, they demand the return of the permit system for carriers from Ukraine.