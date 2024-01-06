The Polish government signed an agreement with farmers to end the blockade of the border with Ukraine

Subcarpathian Voivode Tereza Kubas-Gul announced the signing of an agreement between Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sekerski and representatives of the "Deceited Village" movement to stop blocking the border crossing point with Ukraine in Medyka.

This is reported by Polsat News.

The minister promised to meet all the demands of farmers: subsidies for corn in the amount of one million zlotys, an increase in lending by 2.5 billion zlotys and maintaining the amount of the agricultural tax at the level of 2023.

According to the agreement, the agrarians have to suspend the blocking of the crossing point in Medyka, but until exactly what time — they have not indicated yet.

However, one of the leaders of the "Deceived Village" movement, Roman Kondrov, clarified that the organizers of the protest still want to agree on this agreement among themselves — they plan to finally decide during the evening.