Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne in the Donetsk region, which is not far from Avdiivka.

This was reported by the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSGT Dmytro Lykhoviy on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Defense Forces withdrew from Lastochkyne in order to organize a defense near the villages of Orlivka, Tonenke and Berdychi and prevent the advance of the Russians in the western direction.

DeepState / Telegram

The active offensive on Lastochkyne began after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka. The Russians reported the capture of the village of Lastochkyne a few days ago, and said that they are now continuing to pressurize Severne and Orlivka.

The OSINT community writes that, in fact, on February 25, the Armed Forces lost the village, despite the commandʼs statement. Russian troops tried to gain a foothold in the outermost houses in Orlivka and on the outskirts of Tonenke, and to the south of Severne they had partial success.

In the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine today, on the morning of February 26, it was written that Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks in the Avdiivka direction, in particular in the Lastochkyne area.