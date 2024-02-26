The General Staff informed about the loss of another 880 Russian soldiers and the repulse of attacks in the area of Lastochkyne

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of February 26 and the current situation at the front.

In the Kupyansk direction, the troops repelled 6 enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman direction, 5 attacks were repelled in the Terny area of the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, 8 attacks were repelled in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka points of the Donetsk region. In the Avdiivka direction, 25 attacks were repelled in the following settlements: Severne, Stepove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

As for Lastochkyne, the Russians previously reported that they had captured the village and are now continuing to press Severne and Orlivka. An active offensive on Lastochkyne began after the fall of Avdiivka. The OSINT community writes that, in fact, on February 25, the Armed Forces lost the village, despite the commandʼs statement.

In the Maryinka direction, the enemy tried 40 times to break through the defenses in the areas of settlements of Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, Pobyeda and Krasnohorivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the area of the Robotyne settlement and one in the area of the Hulyaipole settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Troops continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the area of the Krynky settlement (Kherson region). 4 Russian attacks were repulsed.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, on February 25, the occupiers lost an estimated 880 soldiers (killed/wounded), 13 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 12 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, 2 air defense systems, 26 drones, 3 cruise missiles, 26 vehicles and 2 special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows: