During the two years of the Great War, Ukrainian pilots made almost 19,000 sorties. PS operation statistics

During the full-scale war, the Air Force of Ukraine conducted dozens of successful operations and destroyed 1,905 missiles, 4,844 attack drones, 340 aircraft and 325 helicopters in cooperation with the Defense Forces.

Commander Mykola Oleschuk published statistics on the Air Forceʼs work.

"Fixing the statistics of our "military routine" is not easy, because it is updated almost every hour. It is being updated with Russian A-50s and dry planes, Iranian Shaheds and invincible missiles, enemy control posts, cruisers, submarines and entire fleet headquarters," he wrote.

Among the downed missiles were 43 ballistic and 25 aeroballistic ones, including Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal". Ukrainian defenders of the sky also destroyed 7,660 operational-tactical drones.

Ukrainian pilots have already made more than 18,800 sorties, of which 7,800 — for fire damage, 8,900 — for aviation fighter cover.