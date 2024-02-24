In March, Ukraine will receive the first tranche of EU aid from the €50 billion package

Ukraine will receive the first tranche of the €50 billion macro-financial assistance package from the European Union in March.

This was announced by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

The first tranche will amount to €4.5 billion.

Ursula von der Leyen and Denis Shmyhal also discussed how to work with Ukrainian exports and solve problems at the land border. And also — joint work on the defense-industrial complex.

On February 1, the leaders of the EU member states unanimously agreed to provide financial support to Ukraine in the amount of €50 billion. €17 billion is direct financial aid to Ukraine, and the rest are loans that Kyiv will receive over the next four years.