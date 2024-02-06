The European Parliament and the Council of the EU have previously agreed on a new mechanism of financial support for Ukraine

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU have reached a preliminary agreement on a new mechanism for supporting Ukraine through the creation of the Ukrainian Fund in the amount of €50 billion in the budget of the European Union.

This was reported on the website of the Council of the European Union.

"The EU is ready to support Ukraine as long as necessary. The Ukraine Facility will allow us to channel consistent and predictable support to Ukraine to help its people rebuild their country in the face of unprecedented challenges posed by Russiaʼs war of aggression. At the same time, this support will help Ukraine implement the reforms and modernization efforts it needs to advance on the path to future EU membership," noted Belgian Finance Minister Vincent van Peteghem.

The fund will combine EU budget support into a single instrument that will allow providing assistance for the period 2024-2027.