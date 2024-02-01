EU leaders unanimously agreed to provide financial support to Ukraine in the amount of €50 billion

The leaders of the European Union (EU) unanimously agreed to provide Ukraine with €50 billion in aid for the next four years, in Brussels, at a special summit. The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban withdrew his veto.
This was reported by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.
€17 billion is direct financial aid to Ukraine, and the rest are loans that Kyiv will receive over the next four years.
- On June 20, 2023, the European Commission proposed to create the Ukraine Facility for the years 2024-2027 for €50 billion in the form of grants and loans. In October, the European Parliament amended the EU budget to finance this fund.
- The aid fund for Ukraine was created by the decision of the summit of EU leaders in December 2023, but they could not approve the allocation of €50 billion, as Hungary blocked the decision.