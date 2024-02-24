USA: North Korea has delivered ten thousand containers of ammunition to Russia since September 2023

Since September 2023, North Korea has delivered more than 10,000 containers of ammunition or related materials to Russia.

This was reported in the US State Department.

From the beginning of October 2023, Russia imported transport containers with military cargo from the DPRK through the port "Skhidny".

More than 7,400 containers with ammunition were delivered to Russia by Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company LLC. The other part was taken over by the Russian naval base and port facility Dunay Probable Naval Missile Facility.

These two companies fell under US sanctions from the new package. The US will continue to prevent the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia.

The day before, the GUR announced that North Korea had sent one and a half million artillery ammunition to Russia.