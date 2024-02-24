USA: North Korea has delivered ten thousand containers of ammunition to Russia since September 2023

Since September 2023, North Korea has delivered more than 10,000 containers of ammunition or related materials to Russia.
This was reported in the US State Department.
From the beginning of October 2023, Russia imported transport containers with military cargo from the DPRK through the port "Skhidny".
More than 7,400 containers with ammunition were delivered to Russia by Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company LLC. The other part was taken over by the Russian naval base and port facility Dunay Probable Naval Missile Facility.
These two companies fell under US sanctions from the new package. The US will continue to prevent the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia.
The day before, the GUR announced that North Korea had sent one and a half million artillery ammunition to Russia.
- In January 2023, the United States released evidence that North Korea had been supplying Russia with weapons since at least November 2022. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, stated at the beginning of 2024 that the DPRK is now the largest supplier of weapons to Russia.
- On February 16, 2024, the Prosecutor General stated that Russian forces had already launched at least 24 North Korean-made NK-23 ballistic missiles over Ukraine. These are data for the period from December 30, 2023 to February 7, 2024. Rockets attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kharkiv, towns and villages in Kirovohrad, Poltava, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In total, they killed 14 civilians and injured more than 70 people.
- Investigators of the British Conflict Armament Research organization found hundreds of components produced in the USA and the EU in the remains of the North Korean ballistic missile that the Russian Federation used to attack Ukraine. Most of these parts were produced within the last three years, the report said.