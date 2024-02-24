After the downing of the A-50, the occupiers recalled five planes that were planning strikes in the Avdiivka direction

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intercepted the conversation of the occupiers, during which the Russians confirmed the downing of the A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft.

According to intelligence data, the day before the plane was supposed to "perform terrorist missions near the settlements of Primorsko-Okhtarsk and Zernograd."

"A sharp stoppage of work in the specified area of the Shmel radar complex, which is equipped with the A-50U, was recorded by the radio technical intelligence stations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine at 6:45 p.m.," the message reads.

The fire damage of the modernized A-50 was also confirmed by radio interception of the conversation of the Su-35 cover crew. One of the Russian pilots reported on the radio that he observed the work of air defense, flash and explosions.

"An additional sign of the success of the joint operation of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the order to stop the missions for two Su-35 aircraft, as well as three Su-34 aircraft that were performing tasks near the settlement of Millerovo — some of them planned to carry out airstrikes near Avdiivka." — noted in the GUR.