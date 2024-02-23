An attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro: a manʼs body was found under the rubble

On the night of February 23, the Russian occupiers hit a high-rise building in Dnipro with a drone. Eight people were injured, one man died, one woman is still being sought.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

Of the eight injured in the Russian attack, two remain in hospital in a moderate condition. Several apartments were completely destroyed. Cars were also damaged.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov wrote that 18 apartments will have to be relocated from the damaged building. The city compensates owners for temporary housing rent.

Rescuers, law enforcement officers, utility workers are working on the spot.