At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine — there are casualties in Odesa and injured in the Dnipro

On the night of February 23, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones — one of them hit a civilian enterprise in Odesa, and the other hit a high-rise building in Dnipro.

In Odesa, as a result of the night attack, three people are known to have died, Oleg Kiper, the head of regional military administration, said. A fire broke out there. The bodies of the dead were found under the rubble. The guard was rescued from the damaged building, she was not injured.

In Dnipro, the drone hit a high-rise building. According to the regional military administration, it is already known about eight victims — seven of them were hospitalized.

Telegram / Сергій Лисак

They are looking for people under the rubble of high-rise buildings. Some apartments in the house were completely destroyed.