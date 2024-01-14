In Dnipro, the memory of the 46 victims of the missile attack on January 14, 2023 is commemorated

In Dnipro, the memory of the victims of the Russian missile attack, which took the lives of 46 people on January 14, 2023, is commemorated. Flowers, toys, portraits of the dead are brought to the ruins of the house. The lamps were lit.

Today is the anniversary of the rocket attack on an apartment building in Dnipro. At that time, 46 people, including six children, died on Naberezhnaya Peremohy, 118, and dozens were injured. A Russian missile hit the high-rise on a weekend, when many residents were at home.

"It is impossible to forget. Just learning... Learning to move on with this wound. Condolences to family and friends. To everyone whose life was divided into before and after January 14, 2023," wrote the head Serhiy Lysak.

"Among the victims were children, elderly people, young people — each of them had their dreams, plans and hopes for the future, cruelly cut short by this merciless blow of the occupiers. Today we honor the memory of all those who died that day. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead and victims," wrote the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk.