Biden announced more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine and the death of Navalny

US President Joe Biden announced more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine and the death of Russian politician Aleksei Navalny.

This was reported by the press service of the White House.

The sanctions will target Russiaʼs financial sector, military-industrial base, procurement networks and people who evade sanctions on many continents. The restrictions will also affect people associated with the imprisonment of politician Navalny.

"Sanctions will ensure that Putin pays an even greater price for his aggression abroad and repression in Russia," US President Joe Biden said.

The US will introduce new export restrictions against nearly 100 organizations that covertly support the Russian military complex. Also, sanctions should reduce Russiaʼs energy revenues. Biden instructed to strengthen support for civil society, independent media and those who fight for democracy around the world.

"After two years of this war, the people of Ukraine continue to fight with great courage. But the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition. Ukraine needs more supplies from the United States, which is why the House of Representatives should pass the national security bill before itʼs too late," Biden emphasized.