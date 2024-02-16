The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District reported that Aleksei Navalny died in correctional colony No. 3.
They wrote there that allegedly during the walk, Navalny felt sick, he fainted. Medics arrived at the scene, but it was not possible to save him. The causes of death are established.
Aleksei Navalny was 47 years old.
Meanwhile, Navalnyʼs press secretary Kira Yarmysh said that she had no confirmation of the veracity of the information from the FSVP. The lawyer-politician flies to the colony.
On February 14, press secretary Kira Yarmysh reported that Navalny was sent to a penal institution.
- Oleksiy Navalny has been in prison since February 2, 2021. Then the court sent him to the colony for 2 years and 8 months in the Yves Rocher case. In March 2022, the Lefortiv Court of Moscow sentenced Navalny to 9 years in a strict regime prison for fraud and contempt of court. Alexei Navalny was considered an opposition politician to Putin. All court cases against him in the West are considered political persecution.