The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District reported that Aleksei Navalny died in correctional colony No. 3.

They wrote there that allegedly during the walk, Navalny felt sick, he fainted. Medics arrived at the scene, but it was not possible to save him. The causes of death are established.

Aleksei Navalny was 47 years old.

Meanwhile, Navalnyʼs press secretary Kira Yarmysh said that she had no confirmation of the veracity of the information from the FSVP. The lawyer-politician flies to the colony.

On February 14, press secretary Kira Yarmysh reported that Navalny was sent to a penal institution.